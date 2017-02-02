Who Will Win the Top-Selling Jersey in the NFL?
With more than 300 online and offline stores selling officially-licensed NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS, PGA and NCAA gear to fans, Fanatics has built a billion-dollar global business based on people really, really, really loving their teams.
We all have a pretty good idea of the economic impact of what you see and eat on Super Bowl Sunday, but here is a look at the economic impact of what folks are wearing on their heads and backs.
Related: Borrow Tom Brady's Trick For Visualizing a Super Bowl Success
- Top-selling players in the NFL Playoffs: Tom Brady, Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott
- Top-selling markets for NE during the playoffs: Boston, NYC, LA, Providence, Atlanta
- Top-selling markets for Atlanta during the playoffs: Atlanta, NYC, LA, Houston, Chicago
Related: Watch Bud's Super Bowl Ad That Features Its Immigrant Founder's Journey
- Fanatics sees around 50% mobile revenue on a regular basis, with numbers spiking higher than 70% immediately following big moments such as Championships.
- Falcons sales since the start of the season are up more than 50% this year vs. last season.
- Atlanta has been the top-selling team in the Playoffs this season but was not in the Top 10 for sales in December.
- The Patriots are up more than 50% since their AFC Championship clinch vs. the same period in 2015 when they made their last Super Bowl appearance.
Related: Heinz Wants to Make the Day After the Super Bowl a National Holiday