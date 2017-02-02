Sales

Who Will Win the Top-Selling Jersey in the NFL?

Sports merchandise powerhouse Fanatics is keeping score.
Image credit: Boston Globe | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

With more than 300 online and offline stores selling officially-licensed NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS, PGA and NCAA gear to fans, Fanatics has built a billion-dollar global business based on people really, really, really loving their teams.

We all have a pretty good idea of the economic impact of what you see and eat on Super Bowl Sunday, but here is a look at the economic impact of what folks are wearing on their heads and backs.

  • Top-selling players in the NFL Playoffs: Tom Brady, Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott
  • Top-selling markets for NE during the playoffs: Boston, NYC, LA, Providence, Atlanta
  • Top-selling markets for Atlanta during the playoffs: Atlanta, NYC, LA, Houston, Chicago

  • Fanatics sees around 50% mobile revenue on a regular basis, with numbers spiking higher than 70% immediately following big moments such as Championships.
  • Falcons sales since the start of the season are up more than 50% this year vs. last season.
  • Atlanta has been the top-selling team in the Playoffs this season but was not in the Top 10 for sales in December.
  • The Patriots are up more than 50% since their AFC Championship clinch vs. the same period in 2015 when they made their last Super Bowl appearance.

Lead a Winning Sales Team With Counterintuitive Thinking

Jason Hall on Why Every Client Will Doubt You (and What to Do About It)

The Ability to Sell Will Make or Break Your Company, So Stop Underselling It