Who Will Win the Top-Selling Jersey in the NFL?

Sports merchandise powerhouse Fanatics is keeping score.

February 2, 2017 2 min read

With more than 300 online and offline stores selling officially-licensed NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS, PGA and NCAA gear to fans, Fanatics has built a billion-dollar global business based on people really, really, really loving their teams.

We all have a pretty good idea of the economic impact of what you see and eat on Super Bowl Sunday, but here is a look at the economic impact of what folks are wearing on their heads and backs.

Top-selling players in the NFL Playoffs: Tom Brady, Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott

Top-selling markets for NE during the playoffs: Boston, NYC, LA, Providence, Atlanta

Top-selling markets for Atlanta during the playoffs: Atlanta, NYC, LA, Houston, Chicago

Fanatics sees around 50% mobile revenue on a regular basis, with numbers spiking higher than 70% immediately following big moments such as Championships.

Falcons sales since the start of the season are up more than 50% this year vs. last season.

Atlanta has been the top-selling team in the Playoffs this season but was not in the Top 10 for sales in December.

The Patriots are up more than 50% since their AFC Championship clinch vs. the same period in 2015 when they made their last Super Bowl appearance.

