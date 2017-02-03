Technology

Float On: LG's New Levitating Portable Speaker

Float On: LG's New Levitating Portable Speaker
Image credit: LG
LG Levitating Portable speaker PJ9
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The LG Levitating Portable Speaker (PJ9) makes a striking impression when you first lay eyes on it. It hovers in place over the accompanying Levitation Station to deliver high-quality audio. PJ9 creates the visual effect of levitating by using powerful electromagnets that are housed inside the Levitation Station.

This may sound like a gimmick, but there’s real technical prowess behind this design. Levitation gives the 360-degree omni-directional speaker its unique trait of being untouched by any surface or wires when playing. Its sound is magnified by deep bass, courtesy of the subwoofer embedded inside the Levitation Station.

PJ9 also features Dual Passive Radiator technology to reproduce flush mid-range tones and crisp highs. When its 10-hour battery begins to run low, the speaker automatically descends to the Levitation Station and begins to charge wirelessly without interruption. PJ9 is IPX7 compliant, so you can enjoy it inside and outdoors as well.

For added convenience and versatility, multipoint technology enables the speaker to connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. Suffice to say the Levitating Portable Speaker ushers in a new way to hear and see your music stream.

