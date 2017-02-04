35Under35 Special: Tarun Arora's Success Fructified

February 4, 2017 2 min read

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world. Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Tarun Arora, Director, Finance and Operations in IG International Pvt. Ltd. who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

Tarun has been instrumental at enabling IG to emerge as the leader in fresh fruit imports to India. Having completed his diploma in private equity from the Harvard Business School, he then completed an MBA from MIT School of Business. Groomed in business fundamentals by his father, Tarun identified the need to establish an end-to-end cold supply chain for fresh produce. The immense business potential of the idea led to the incorporation of IG Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd, which currently comprises temperature-controlled warehouses holding a capacity of 20,000 pallets across nine facilities. In addition to the cold stores, IG Supply Chain operates a fleet of 70 trucks.

“We are expanding our temperature controlled warehousing business to 50,000 pallets and fleet of refrigerated trucks/trailers from 70 to 120 in the near future,” claims Arora. For fruit supply and storage it has been the fastest growing company achieving revenue of INR 100 crores to INR 400 crores in four years.

