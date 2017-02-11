Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: H. Moser & Cie

The Executive Selection: H. Moser & Cie
Image credit: H. Moser & Cie
H. Moser & Cie Venturer Tourbillon Dual Time
If you’re looking for practicality with a prestigious touch as a tourbillon, look no further. H. Moser & Cie has the watch for you with the H. Moser & Cie Venturer Tourbillon Dual Time. Featuring the first tourbillion-based movement offered by the Swiss watchmaker, it also pays homage to its 1960s design and Bauhaus influence.

H. Moser & Cie Venturer Tourbillon Dual Time
Source: H. Moser & Cie

Rich in tone and texture thanks to a light sunburst pattern, the two-time zone watch’s collection offers ardoise, silver and red-gold style. Combining old school vibe and function, it’s one you should be keen to watch out for. 

