The Executive Selection: H. Moser & Cie

February 11, 2017 1 min read

If you’re looking for practicality with a prestigious touch as a tourbillon, look no further. H. Moser & Cie has the watch for you with the H. Moser & Cie Venturer Tourbillon Dual Time. Featuring the first tourbillion-based movement offered by the Swiss watchmaker, it also pays homage to its 1960s design and Bauhaus influence.

Rich in tone and texture thanks to a light sunburst pattern, the two-time zone watch’s collection offers ardoise, silver and red-gold style. Combining old school vibe and function, it’s one you should be keen to watch out for.

