This Woman Entrepreneur is Fueling a Green Revolution

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness, and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Neha Juneja, Co-founder, Greenway who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

Prior to Greenway Neha Juneja had two other start-ups which did not take off. In 2011, she partnered with Ankit Mathur and co-founded Greenway. She went on to raise USD 2.5 Million from Acumen Fund, Vikram Gandhi and Pramod Bhasin. Sharing her biggest achievement,

Neha says,” Our biggest achievement has been able to build a credible distribution network and to fully backward integrate i.e. set up a manufacturing unit from scratch. Glad to share that today, Greenway is India’s largest manufacturer of clean cookstoves.” Greenway is one of the few enterprises that sees a lucrative business opportunity in developing specialized everyday products for developing world consumers.

