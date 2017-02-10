Celebrating Technology With the Theme of 'India's Innovation Imperative'

February 10, 2017 2 min read

NIT Trichy’s Pragyan, the first ISO certified student-run organization, hosted the ‘Pragyan Youth Summit’ with the theme of ‘India’s Innovation Imperative’ to empower youth entrepreneurship, on 28th of January at Chennai.

The emphatic words of the keynote speakers in event, Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta, the founder of Honey Bee Network and Dr. Aloknath De, the CTO of Samsung R&D India, encouraged the youth on the importance of innovation and how to redefine conventions.

Speaking on the importance of lateral thinking in improving innovation and smart engineering, Dr. Aloknath De said, “Many a times, due to necessity and challenges, a product of innovation is created at the bottom of the pyramid, which is called Grassroots Innovation.”

The “Pragyan Youth Summit 2017” is a one-of-its-kind student endeavor to take stock of the radical change in terms of innovation. It aims to enkindle young mind to think and provide solutions to accelerate innovative Indian technologies into the global markets.

The two-day Summit was the gala celebration of technology that empowered students across the colleges to tap the untouched segments of technology. ‘Pragyan’ conducts a plethora of events, workshops, outreach programs, exhibitions and guest lectures every year.

Thought provoking panel discussions also took place in the two-day Summit on topics like ‘Marching towards the Innovation Economy’, which was moderated by Dr. Prashant Salwan, a faculty at IIM Indore.

The discussion was intense with topics ranging from India's capacity and potential to innovate to the reasons why India's global ranking in innovation is sub-par. The panelists also discussed the importance of innovation in healthcare and related areas, as well as how the government can help bring about better innovation.

PYS was envisioned with the main idea of bringing technology and innovation one step closer to the youth, and more importantly, to inspire the essence of leadership in the student community.