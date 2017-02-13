Meet the Coolest Mathematician of India

February 13, 2017 2 min read

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Manan Khurma, the founder and CEO of Cuemath who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

You are above all if you know maths, if not then you are just another one among all. That’s precisely how most students feel in learning numbers. But what makes them hate maths is lack of clarity on basics right from lower grade and style of teaching math that seems inherently boring.

Launched in December 2013 Cuemath unlike other e-learning platforms is focused on helping kids understand maths right from kindergarten till 8th grade through a technology enabled offline learning mechanism. “I realized that maths is a way of thinking and if you can build a strong maths foundation at a very young age then students can excel in it,” says Khurma, a maths lover who have been teaching maths to students even before graduating from IIT Delhi in 2007.

