35Under35

The Supercar Reseller in the Automobile Industry - Jatin Ahuja

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Supercar Reseller in the Automobile Industry - Jatin Ahuja
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Jatin Ahuja, Managing Director, Big Boy Toyz who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

There are very few people who are able to pursue their passions and indeed fewer parents who let their children turn their passions into profession. Jatin Ahuja is the lucky boy who got his passion of exotic cars transformed into a venture and got his father, a CA on board to look over the finance department. Big Boys Toyz, a division of Magus Cars sells pre-owned high end exotic beauties to other enthusiasts who may afford it, at a price they never bargain. Asked about what are his interests apart from cars, he says, “Unfortunately, I have no other interests.”

Back in school, Jatin used to tell the brand of a car blindfolded by the noise it made, and in college, he successfully revamped and sold a damaged maroon S Class at a profit of 25 lakhs. That, he calls as his biggest turning point in life. His biggest inspiration is Dilip Chhabria of DC Designs and he likes to make friends out of his passionate customers.

For Big Boy Toyz, the annual turnover is currently around Rs. 200 crores, but Jatin is investing back all his earnings to grow exponentially pan-India. The best thing is that he hasn’t yet divested the equity and prefers bank loans for bigger investments

(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

35Under35

This Former IITian has Bridged the Gap Between Innovation and Entrepreneurship

35Under35

Stanza Living is Giving Students a Place to Crash

35Under35

Why Bleetech is a Boon for the Specially Abled