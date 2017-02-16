35Under35

This Entrepreneur is Giving a New Way to 'Pollution Capture' Projects

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Entrepreneur is Giving a New Way to 'Pollution Capture' Projects
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Anirudh Sharma, founder and director of Graviky Labs who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

On a fine sunny day on a dusty road in Mumbai, when a truck passed by leaving clouds of black fumes and pigments on his white shirt, rather than wash it, Anirudh thought of extracting ink out it. That’s practically how Graviky Labs seem to have come about to life. And not just that, he let his idea lead a few scientists quit their jobs to work on developing the technology for the ‘pollution capture’ project, as he calls it.

He and his team have now developed ‘Kaalink’, a retrofit to the exhaust of engines that captures around 95% of particulate matter pollution to turn it into recyclable products like ink, carbon nano tubes and even future wearables. Thousands of artists, companies and state governments have already subscribed to his ‘Air Ink’ to paint their canvases green and reduce their carbon footprints. Talking about his long term plans, Anirudh Sharma says, “Eventually Graviky will become this hub of R&D that will drive future innovation within India by applying creativity and technology and basic science to have a space in India that it solves its inward problems”.

Interestingly, Anirudh is the brain behind a slew of technological innovations like Sparsh, a multi-touch large display screen, Lechal, an AI enabled footwear for the visually disabled, Glassified, a smart ruler, MozArt, a multimodal interface for 3D modeling and now Graviky labs which apart from pollution capture, is also working on Chalkaat, a high tech augmented reality based laser cutter for industries.

(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

35Under35

This Former IITian has Bridged the Gap Between Innovation and Entrepreneurship

35Under35

Stanza Living is Giving Students a Place to Crash

35Under35

Why Bleetech is a Boon for the Specially Abled