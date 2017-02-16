An Entrepreneur Turned Actor - The Journey of Baahubali Villain

February 16, 2017 2 min read

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Rana Daggubati, an entrepreneur turned actor who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

Not being the typical story of an actor becoming a producer, Rana started as a producer and then took to acting. Talking about the change in path, Rana says, “This was a decision which I made eight years ago, at that time I was doing a lot of things but cinema was where my most of the interest was.” In 2004, Rana set up Spirit Media and in 2010, Rana’s acting career started with ‘Leader’ a political drama in Telugu. Soon after his first film, he starred in a Hindi film called ‘Dum Maaro Dum’.

It was a fair debut but the country finally took notice of him with Baahubali. The 2015 historical fiction became the highest grossing Indian film. The film took four years to be made but it was worth all the time and became the third highest grossing Indian film globally. As per Rana, each film comes across as a new learning. The actor is also the brand ambassador for the Pro Kabaddi League.

