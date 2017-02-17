Stay Cool: LG Smart InstaView Refrigerator

Smart Home

Image credit: LG
LG introduced a new kind of refrigerator called Smart InstaView at CES 2017, and let’s just say that it’s not your average kitchen appliance. Smart InstaView is embedded with an array of features and technology to include Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service and LG’s own webOS smart platform. The Door-in-Door refrigerator has a 29-inch touch LCD display, which, thanks to the InstaView feature, becomes transparent when you knock on the screen twice, thereby allowing you to look inside the refrigerator without opening the door.

With webOS, you can enjoy a host of WiFi-enabled features directly on the refrigerator. Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service gives you access to an intelligent personal assistant that can search recipes, play music, add items to a shopping list and place Prime-eligible orders from Amazon.com including groceries. Smart InstaView also serves a communication hub for the whole family. The Smart Tag menu allows you to input the expiration date of each item so the refrigerator can issue reminders when foods near expiration. Family members can set up memos for each other and create to-do lists that display on the screen.

LG InstaView Refrigerator.Image credit: LG.
Have you ever arrived home after grocery shopping only to realize you need five more things? Fret no more. Smart InstaView has a 2.0 megapixel panoramic super-wide-lens camera that captures images inside the fridge that are accessible via a smartphone. From food storage to family communication to smart shopping, Smart InstaView has got you covered.

 

