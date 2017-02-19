Events

Digital Games Conference Comes To Dubai To Discuss Emerging Gaming Trends

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Digital Games Conference Comes To Dubai To Discuss Emerging Gaming Trends
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A latest Newzoo Global Games Market Report values the gaming industry of the Middle East and Africa region at US$3.2 billion and the research reports a 26% yearly growth in this value in 2015-16. With MENA’s gaming industry growing at a rate on par with the developed world, Appblooms, a startup focused on gaming, and Fullmoon Experiments, a social incubator facilitating growth of startups in the region, are organizing the Digital Games Conference (DGC) on March 21-22, 2017 at Hub Zero, City Walk, in Dubai. DGC will host global and regional gaming professionals aimed at developing opportunities for the MENA gaming world, with a line-up of B2B meeting sessions, exhibition and demo areas, talks, and tournaments. Expecting to bring together over 50 international speakers, and 500 enterprises from more than 30 nations, the conference will discuss opportunities and challenges facing the region’s game developers and publishers. For participants, the event promises to provide opportunities to explore ways to set up your own gaming venture, showcase products and solutions in virtual reality, augmented reality, and other emerging technologies, and network with MENA’s game developers and entrepreneurs. A few speakers set to speak at the event include Jason Harris, Senior Director of Worldwide External Development, EA, Riccard Linde, Senior Director at Infinity Ward, Activision, Vincent Ghossoub, CEO, Falafel Games, and others.

For more details and/or to be a part of the gaming conference visit DGC's official website here.

Related: Talking A Good Game: Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft Co-founder And CEO

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Events

Shaq Is Throwing a Big Party and Everyone Is Invited (Except Charles Barkley)

Events

Mohamed Alabbar, Gary Vaynerchuk Among Speakers To Headline The 2018 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival

Events

Business France To Showcase Creations Of French Tech Startups At GITEX 2018