Digital Games Conference Comes To Dubai To Discuss Emerging Gaming Trends

February 19, 2017 2 min read

A latest Newzoo Global Games Market Report values the gaming industry of the Middle East and Africa region at US$3.2 billion and the research reports a 26% yearly growth in this value in 2015-16. With MENA’s gaming industry growing at a rate on par with the developed world, Appblooms, a startup focused on gaming, and Fullmoon Experiments, a social incubator facilitating growth of startups in the region, are organizing the Digital Games Conference (DGC) on March 21-22, 2017 at Hub Zero, City Walk, in Dubai. DGC will host global and regional gaming professionals aimed at developing opportunities for the MENA gaming world, with a line-up of B2B meeting sessions, exhibition and demo areas, talks, and tournaments. Expecting to bring together over 50 international speakers, and 500 enterprises from more than 30 nations, the conference will discuss opportunities and challenges facing the region’s game developers and publishers. For participants, the event promises to provide opportunities to explore ways to set up your own gaming venture, showcase products and solutions in virtual reality, augmented reality, and other emerging technologies, and network with MENA’s game developers and entrepreneurs. A few speakers set to speak at the event include Jason Harris, Senior Director of Worldwide External Development, EA, Riccard Linde, Senior Director at Infinity Ward, Activision, Vincent Ghossoub, CEO, Falafel Games, and others.

For more details and/or to be a part of the gaming conference visit DGC's official website here.

