McDonald's New High-Tech Straw Optimizes Your Shamrock Shake Experience

We’re heading into March, and you know what that means… McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes are coming back.
This year, McDonald’s is going above and beyond just offering the green sugary shake, adding a new Chocolate Shamrock Shake to the menu for a limited time. It doesn’t stop there -- the fast food giant has also invented a new scientifically designed straw that will be available for a limited time.
Related: 20 McDonald's Facts That May Surprise You
Created by a team of engineers from JACE and NK Labs, the new high-tech straw is made specifically for slurping on a Chocolate Shamrock Shake -- and making sure the drinker gets exactly 50 percent chocolate and 50 percent mint in every sip.
Calling the assignment an “ambitious goal,” principal engineer and managing partner at NK Labs Seth Newburg explained, “From a physics perspective, it’s actually quite difficult to deliver a proportional amount of both chocolate and mint flavors with each sip. But that’s exactly what we did. It’s a marvel of fluid dynamics.”
Related: 7 Fast Food Restaurants That Feature Secret Menus
Although if you want the “ultimate shake-drinking experience,” you’d better hurry. Only 2,000 of the special straws were produced, and they will be available at select McDonald’s locations across the U.S.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
Read more