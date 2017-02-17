Focus on the Finish Line of The Goal Standard Challenge

Reader Resource
Congrats! You’ve completed The Goal Standard’s fourth week, the second Fight Stage. Don’t back down now, as the finish line is in sight. This week was all about getting past obstacles, persevering and learning to fight back against resistance.
Luckily for you, we had plenty of top-notch experts, worksheets, support and resources to help you. The key to success this week? The power of mindset.
What we learned:
Use stress as a signal. You have a lot to do. But you can’t do it all at once, so don’t let the big picture overwhelm you. Let your stress be a signal that you need to reboot your priorities and break a big task into smaller, manageable tasks over time. High-performance coach Todd Herman shared more tips to find your flow in a Facebook Live. Watch here.
15 ways to overcome setbacks. Any time you want to achieve success, you need to have an effective plan in place. Productivity pro Chris Winfield shares tips on overcoming roadblocks -- including the five-step pause, remembering to be thankful and getting in touch with your inner freak. These techniques will help you emerge victorious on the other side. Watch here
The No. 1 habit to change your life. To get through this Fight Stage, you need to continue to be prepared. Accountability expert Ali Schiller how winning your mornings can help you win your days. Watch here.
Take care of yourself. Change is not easy. It takes work and can zap your energy. Entrepreneur and meditator Natalie MacNeil shares self-care tips, including her superhuman entrepreneur health hacks to help you focus and get more done. Watch here
What you’re saying
Thousands of you have joined The Goal Standard Challenge, and we’re so proud to be part of your journey. Keep impressing us with your great comments and questions and telling us how you’re doing.
