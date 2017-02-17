5 Things E-commerce Companies can Learn From Amazon's 'Click n Brick' Model

February 17, 2017 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

To beat offline retailers in India, online e-commerce giant Amazon has recently sought the approval of Indian government to come up with its food only physical store in India, along with its online store. With the debut launch of grocery store in US, Amazon is also going to soon unveil its first brick and mortar store in Seattle, US under the brand name of Amazon Go.

The e-commerce giant is touting ways to upraise the sales figures in not just India, but in many other countries as well. This is going to be the direct competition to Indian supermarket chains in country like Future Group's Big Bazaar, Reliance Fresh, Spencer's, Easyday etc., which are growing already with high pace.

Relaxation in FDI norms in e-commerce space is seemingly helping e-commerce giants in making the physical presence in country. However, this could be the level playing field with other offline and online stores both which might receive decreased number of footfalls.

Here are the top #5 things which other e-commerce giants can learn from Amazon's brick and mortar launch in India.

Omni-channel Retailing

With the changing modern consumer habits due to advancement in technology and better livelihood, omni-channel retailing is one of the key emerging trends for retail market. From marketing to merchandising to customer service and fulfillment, online and offline retailers can adopt this strategy to get major ROIs with the right plan of action at right time.

Increases awareness

Since the future trend of online e-commerce companies is considered to be as brick n mortar business by many retail experts, this strategy is also increasing the brand's awareness in untouched regions. The physical presence of online stores makes huge impact on the consumers which ultimately passes a major impact on the brand building and consumer base in market across world.

Good way to attract customers

As physical presence makes sometimes an inevitable impact, from building a brand image in e-commerce space to entering in brick and mortar segment, is a lucrative way to attract large number of consumers. The e-commerce companies which are looking to expand their consumer base should come up with a planned road-map of entering brick n mortar to gain maximum eyeballs in market.

Different appeal of products when sell in person

When the products are sold to consumers in person, there impact of this whole exercise falls in entirely a different way on consumers, which raises the word of mouth publicity of the brand. Selling of product is an art which can be wielded in different ways by the brands with smart communication and tactics.

Generate a huge lift in online shopping

The move of entering brick n mortar segment along with online shopping platform generates a huge lift in online shopping with the expansion in consumer base. With increasing awareness about brand through its physical presence in market, this move turns the shape of one of the robust growth strategies to usher the business growth.