We Won't Go Back to AI Winter, as Long as We Don't Hype It: Microsoft CEO

February 20, 2017 2 min read

Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella kick started his three day India visit in Bengaluru on Monday. In a fire-side chat with Nandan Nilekani, the torch bearer of Unique Identification Authority of India, Nadella discussed the prospects of new technology for the Indian ecosystem.

Lauding the Aadhar initiative, Nadella appreciated the concept of using data as a resource to leverage the status of common man. “India's digitalisation story is amazing, comparable with any other internet growth story,” he added. His statement was very much in sync with Indian industrial magnate Mukesh Ambani's thoughts on data being the new resource.

Data if used for individual development can lead to empowerment of every citizen of India, Nandan said. “Indians will be data rich before they are economically rich says,” Nandan said.

AI Winter Unlikely!

Nadella, who is set to hear out 200 startup pitches, said that the entrepreneurial energy in India is tremendous and for Microsoft entrepreneurial energy is all around our cloud. India has amazing entrepreneurial energy. Over 2,000 have used Microsoft Cloud over the last 12 months, Indian born Nadella said.

Nadella, expressed about his excitement about augmented reality and all and said it's mostly about the progress made by neural networks. “Also, as long as we don't hype it, we won’t go back to AI winter,” he said. Nadella also said that as country we have to be mindful of impact of AI on jobs and that the technology will aid innovative startups in health and education to do more.

Microsoft and Bansals partner!

Joining Nandan and Nadella on stage was Flipkart’s Binny Bansal, who also announced that the Indian e-commerce giant has chosen Microsoft’s Azure as the exclusive public cloud provider.

Bansal said that the combined strength of both the companies will help improve customer experience in India. Adding to Bansal’s announcement, Nadella said, “At Microsoft, we aim to empower every Indian and every Indian organization with technology and key to this is forging strategic partnerships with innovative companies like Flipkart.”