Microsoft

We Won't Go Back to AI Winter, as Long as We Don't Hype It: Microsoft CEO

Flipkart has chosen Microsoft's Azure as the exclusive public cloud provider.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
We Won't Go Back to AI Winter, as Long as We Don't Hype It: Microsoft CEO
Image credit: Microsoft Website
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella kick started his three day India visit in Bengaluru on Monday. In a fire-side chat with Nandan Nilekani, the torch bearer of Unique Identification Authority of India, Nadella discussed the prospects of new technology for the Indian ecosystem.

Lauding the Aadhar initiative, Nadella appreciated the concept of using data as a resource to leverage the status of common man. “India's digitalisation story is amazing, comparable with any other internet growth story,” he added. His statement was very much in sync with Indian industrial magnate Mukesh Ambani's thoughts on data being the new resource.

Data if used for individual development can lead to empowerment of every citizen of India, Nandan said. “Indians will be data rich before they are economically rich says,” Nandan said.

AI Winter Unlikely!

Nadella, who is set to hear out 200 startup pitches, said that the entrepreneurial energy in India is tremendous and for Microsoft entrepreneurial energy is all around our cloud. India has amazing entrepreneurial energy. Over 2,000 have used Microsoft Cloud over the last 12 months, Indian born Nadella said.

Nadella, expressed about his excitement about augmented reality and all and said it's mostly about the progress made by neural networks. “Also, as long as we don't hype it, we won’t go back to AI winter,” he said. Nadella also said that as country we have to be mindful of impact of AI on jobs and that the technology will aid innovative startups in health and education to do more.

Microsoft and Bansals partner!

Joining Nandan and Nadella on stage was Flipkart’s Binny Bansal, who also announced that the Indian e-commerce giant has chosen Microsoft’s Azure as the exclusive public cloud provider.

Bansal said that the combined strength of both the companies will help improve customer experience in India. Adding to Bansal’s announcement, Nadella said, “At Microsoft, we aim to empower every Indian and every Indian organization with technology and key to this is forging strategic partnerships with innovative companies like Flipkart.”

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Microsoft

Microsoft Seeing AI's Latest Update Will Help the Blind Identify Indian Currency

Microsoft

Microsoft to Acquire GitHub for $7.5 Billion

Microsoft

Windows Shortcuts That Will Make You More Productive