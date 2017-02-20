Meet This Woman Entrepreneur Who is a Matchmaker

February 20, 2017 2 min read

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Kalyani Khona, the founder of Inclov who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

The world’s first matchmaking app that focuses on people with disability and with health disorders is Made in India. The 24-year-old founder, Kalyani Khona, believes that no one should be alone.

With an aim to serve the society, a non-techie, Khona, launched the appbased

platform in January 2016 with her co-founder, Shankar Srinivisan. Amongst the seven investors and advisors on board for Inclov are Raghav Bahl, Quintillion Media’s owner, along with an advisor from global matchmaking website, Match. com. 80-90 per cent of the stake is still with the founders.

