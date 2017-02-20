At 29, One of the World's Most Powerful Celebrities Is More Than Just Her Music

Rihanna first entered the music industry by recording demo tapes at the age of 14.

February 20, 2017 2 min read

One of the world’s most powerful celebrities, Rihanna is a fashion designer, model and actress with an estimated net worth of above $160 million.

The pop icon’s famous albums including Good Girl Gone Bad, Unapologetic, Anti & Loud have exceeded sales of up to 200 million records worldwide. It is known that Rihanna first entered the music industry by recording demo tapes under the direction of record producer Evan Rogers at the age of 14.

As she turns 29, we see some of the feats the Grammy Award winner has achieved as a star singer-turned-entrepreneur.

Music Streaming

Rihanna owns music streaming service Tidal, for high definition music videos, along with several other music artists such as Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Madonna and Nicki Minaj

Styling Agency

One of the best-selling artists of all times owns a beauty and stylist agency based out of Los Angeles named Fr8me along with Benoit Demouy. The agency assists artists in booking commercials, editorial shoots, ad campaigns, and red-carpet appearances according to information on Wikipedia.

Rihanna also owns a photo agency called ‘A Dog Ate My Homework.’

Advertising

With a celebrity status come big endorsements.

The Barbadian singer launched her fashion range with big brands like Armani and River Island. Rihanna has been a creative director with sportswear Puma for its women’s line.

Rihanna became the first black woman to be the face of luxury brand Dior. With Dior, she created a line of futuristic sunglasses. She also launched her denim shoe line Manolo Blahnik last year.

TV Programs

The singer’s first television program, a ten-week series called Styled to Rock was launched in 2012. The series was aimed to help upcoming British designers with their clothing lines.

Philanthropist

Few know Rihanna is also a philanthropist.

Her decade-old Believe Foundation is aimed at helping terminally ill children. Besides being an ambassador for a host of fund-raising activities for the cause of AIDS and cancer, Rihanna has done many concerts, the money from which have used towards child welfare.

Rihanna founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in honor of her grandparents and has been raising funds since 2012 towards oncology and nuclear medicine.