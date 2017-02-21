This Entrepreneur is Providing a Convenient Experience to the Customers

February 21, 2017 2 min read

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Sachin Jaiswal, 28, Founder, Niki.Ai who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

Sachin Jaiswal founded, Niki, an AI aided chat bot, in 2015 to get rid of traditional offline method which allows customers to get suggestions and is more instinctive, but very slow and inconvenient. “It is the best of both worlds. It enables the user to converse with Niki to explore options, which is as natural as chatting with a friend. It also provides a fast and convenient experience to the customer to simplify

their life” he says. The journey so far has had many ups and lows.

Having investors like Ratan Tata and Unilazer Ventures on board, the company is seeing 35 per cent growth in revenues month on month. Talking on further expansion, Sachin says, “Keeping our expansion plans in mind, we aim to achieve break-even by early 2018. We also plan to integrate many more services on Niki’s platform.”

