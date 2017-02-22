This Siliguri Teapreneur is Building a Global Tea Brand

Siliguri is a laid-back town and e-commerce and start-ups are not a regular feature, that's where Kaushal Dugar made the dent.

February 22, 2017 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Kaushal Dugar, the founder and CEO of Teabox who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

Siliguri is a laid-back town and e-commerce and start-ups are not a regular feature, that’s where Kaushal Dugar made the dent. Teabox is delivering freshness by reducing production to consumer time, which is typically three to -six months to a week or even lesser. In the past four years, it has shipped over 40 million cups worth of teas to customers in over 100 countries.

Teabox went on to raise over seven million from investors like JAFCO Asia, Accel Partners, Keystone Group LP and Dragoneer Investment Group, Ratan Tata, Cameron Jones. Kaushal proudly shares, “We are highly profitable on units economy basis.”

(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)