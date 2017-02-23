This Designer is Filling the Gap With a Range of Everyday Objects

February 23, 2017 2 min read

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Anisha Singh, Co-founder, Letternote, who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

To fill the gap with a range of everyday objects with a simple, minimalist design aesthetic, Anisha Singh with her husband, Gurpreet Singh, founded LetterNote in 2012. Before Gurpreet and Anisha founded LetterNote, they were running a creative agency. It was a big pivot for them to start a product design brand.

“We started LetterNote with our savings and haven’t taken any external funds. We have focused on a steady, self-sustainable growth path for LetterNote”, said Anisha. They have remained true to their design philosophy, created an unique design brand, found acceptance and appreciation, and have a profitable, growing business now. Their big high is when they see someone using a LetterNote product.

