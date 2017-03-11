Making Footprint in the Hospitality Sector

March 11, 2017 3 min read

Whatever you do, be different! That was the advice my mother gave me and I can’t think of a better advice for an entrepreneur. “If you are different, you’ll standout” -Anita Roddick

Not following her father’s footsteps, Shruti Shibulal, daughter of SD Shibulal, Co-founder, Infosys, etched her own identity in the hospitality sector. At 32, she currently owns and operates three properties in India and two in Germany.

Speaking about her interest in the hospitality, Shibulal said, “I graduated in 2006 and immediately I started working in the finance sector. But, I wanted to do something on my own, not sure what, but I wanted to be an entrepreneur.”

Looking at the opportunities in India, Shibulal decided to return home, where her father had a strong presence. “Someone asked me, what you would like to do if given a chance? I said, I would start a restaurant.” And in 2008, their first restaurant started and then two more came up in Bengaluru. “At this point, I decided to increase the business further. I went to New York and finished MBA from Columbia Business School,” Shibulal shares.

Talking about her father’s role in her life, she says, “I am greatly influenced by my father’s work ethics and, discipline. The way I run the organization is very similar to what my father taught me.”

Speaking about Tamara Coorg, one of the pioneering resort, she says, “It is a luxury resort in Kodagu in Karnataka; it has 56 cottages on a 182 acre coffee plantations and recently we have launched a spa and yoga temple.”

On expansion plan, she says, “We currently have about five new properties in the pipeline and by 2025 we are aiming to have 1,000 keys.”

The other segment in which The Tamara operates is Lilac, a premium service apartment. It operates in Kerala and has 5 rooms and there is an expansion of 18 rooms planned in next few months. Having a team of 200 people, she says that the group is looking at opportunities abroad as well.

“Whenever we open a new property and create employment it gives me a high. I work for my people and my staff. There are moments which are quite difficult but I think I learn from such moments, these make you a better and stronger leader,” Shruti says.

