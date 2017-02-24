This Entrepreneur is a Password to Security

Incubated out of IIT Bombay, Saket Modi, Vidit Baxi and Rahul Tyagi started off as a Cyber Security Training company, Lucideus Tech Private Limited, in 2012

Incubated out of IIT Bombay, Saket Modi, Vidit Baxi and Rahul Tyagi started off as a Cyber Security Training company, Lucideus Tech Private Limited, in 2012. In 2013, they also started their services business with the objective to quantify digital risk such that a risk becomes an informed decision leading to minimal disruptions to businesses and lives.

“Since then, we have served more than a hundred companies, few of them being Fortune 500 companies from around the world. In 2016, in support of Digital India, we started a campaign called “Secure Digital India”, where we yearn to train more than 10,000 students across more than 50 colleges spanning in more than 30 cities,” Modi says.

