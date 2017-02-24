35Under35

This Entrepreneur is a Password to Security

Incubated out of IIT Bombay, Saket Modi, Vidit Baxi and Rahul Tyagi started off as a Cyber Security Training company, Lucideus Tech Private Limited, in 2012
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Saket Modi, the founder of Lucideus Tech who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

Incubated out of IIT Bombay, Saket Modi, Vidit Baxi and Rahul Tyagi started off as a Cyber Security Training company, Lucideus Tech Private Limited, in 2012. In 2013, they also started their services business with the objective to quantify digital risk such that a risk becomes an informed decision leading to minimal disruptions to businesses and lives.

“Since then, we have served more than a hundred companies, few of them being Fortune 500 companies from around the world. In 2016, in support of Digital India, we started a campaign called “Secure Digital India”, where we yearn to train more than 10,000 students across more than 50 colleges spanning in more than 30 cities,” Modi says.

(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

