How this Entrepreneur built India's Biggest Logistics Company

How this Entrepreneur built India's Biggest Logistics Company
They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Rajesh Yabaji, 28, CEO and Co-founder, Blackbuck who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

Within around 10 months of launching operations in April 2015, Bengaluru-based BlackBuck became India’s biggest logistics company in business-to-business full truck load (FTL) freight transportation category. The inter-city logistics start-up works on a marketplace model by aggregating truck fleet owners and improving their utilization time by 30 per cent with real time visibility of the demand and movement of trucks across India.

“We have 100,000 trucks aggregated on our platform but that is not even close to probably one per cent of the total trucks in India which is about 10 million out of which five million trucks operates on inter-city routes,” says Yabaji.

