10 Extreme Career Changes by Celebrities (Infographic)

From Pope Francis to Mick Jagger -- these famous people took major turns in their careers.
Pope Francis

Image credit: Pacific Press | Getty Images
Many people make major career changes in the middle of their lives. Look at Arnold Schwarzenegger, he went from champion bodybuilder to real estate mogul to Hollywood actor to governor of California. The Austrian-born celebrity knows that it’s never too late to pursue your passions.

Age should never be a factor that deters you from your next career. Fashion designer Vera Wang wanted to be a professional ice skater. But after not making the cut for the 1968 Olympics team, she became an editor at Vogue. By 40, she decided to go off on her own entrepreneurial journey and became one of the most acclaimed fashion designers in the U.S.

Even Pope Francis had an unlikely beginning. Before he was ordained, he was a bouncer at a bar in his home country of Argentina.

From Mick Jagger to Stephen King -- some of your favorite celebrities started their careers in some unexpected ways. Check out SilverDoor’s infographic below to learn more.

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

