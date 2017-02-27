The Creator of Sastra Robotics is Turning Sci-Fi Real

February 27, 2017 2 min read

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Aronin P, 27, Co-founder And CEO, Sastra Robotics who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

Fascinated by electronics while growing up, Aronin P. gradually realized how future belongs to a marriage between machines and humans that can bring characters from the science fiction movies to reality. Started in 2012, his robotics start-up, Sastra Robotics, has built an industrial robotic arm for small scale manufacturing and research and a touch screen testing robotic arm to save time and cost. In fact,

the latter is the world’s fastest touch screen testing robotic arm.

But the most exciting first of its kind in India product Aronin and his team developing is a prosthetic robotic arm (like seen in I, Robot movie) to do much more than what a human hand can do. “It will be controlled by human brain signals,” says Aronin about its application.

