How this Brokerage Company Managed to Keep the Cost Low

March 1, 2017 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Nikhil Kamath, 30, Founder, Zerodha who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

Financial brokerage company, Zerodha, which was launched in 2010, have been providing services at as low as Rs 20. “Since 2010, we’ve continued to disrupt this industry by bringing in new technology initiatives and still managed to keep the cost low,” says Kamath.

The company which was funded by their own trading income and friends at the beginning managed to break even within an year. “The hardest decision was to move to a brokerage free environment on equity investments last year. Investing in stocks is now absolutely free at Zerodha,” he says.

(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)