Pizza Hut Rolls Out Crazy Shoes That Order Pizza

But you guessed it: It's a marketing ploy.
Image credit: Pizza Hut
2 min read

From mobile apps to Amazon Alexa, ordering a pizza (or anything for that matter) is easier than ever. But Pizza Hut has decided to take things a step further (pun intended), releasing a pair of sneakers that let users order a large two-topping pizza with the push of a button.

The Bluetooth-enabled high-top sneakers, called “Pie Tops,” feature a button on the top of the shoes that will connect to Pizza Hut online and place the wearer’s delivery order.

Leading the new shoes campaign is creative agency Droga5, which partnered with L.A.-based designer Dominic Chambrone, known as the “Shoe Surgeon.” Just in time for March Madness, the new product is a marketing ploy after Pizza Hut’s not-so-good fourth-quarter earnings, which saw a 4 percent sales decline. Yet the company remains the biggest pizza chain and the official pizza partner of the NCAA.

"We're planning to feature the pie tops with on-air talent," said Pizza Hut’s VP of advertising and media David Daniels. The company recently released video for the new Pie Tops featuring basketball star-turned-sports analyst Grant Hill.

But unless you’re a celebrity, athlete or influencer, you likely won’t get to take a walk in Pizza Hut’s Pie Tops -- there will only be 64 pairs made. But hey, that doesn’t mean you’re not important. Pizza Hut will offer discounts to customers who can’t get their feet into these special shoes: a $12.99 large two-topping pizza will be $7.99 in March and April.

