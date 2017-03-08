Meet Anam Hashim, India's Youngest Female Stunt Performer

March 8, 2017 2 min read

It was love at first sight for 21-year-old Pune-based Anam Hashim. She was in her 10th standard when one fine day on her way to school, she saw few boys doing bike stunts. And she fell for him in a big way. “That got stuck in my head,” says Hashim. He, however, wasn’t any of the boys that day, it was the bike.

India’s only female professional bike stunt performer and rider, Hashim was in fact too young when she learnt riding bike but had to wait for the license till she turned 18 to go all out for her passion. Hashim was picked by two-wheeler company, TVS, in 2015 when the company was looking for a girl rider to ride their 110 cc Scooty Zest to Khardung La – a mountain pass in Ladakh and the world’s highest motorable road.

People who knew Hashim referred TVS to her. As far as the ride is concerned, it wasn’t too tough for her. “I became the first female riding so high, over 18,000 ft. I rode alone for 18 days covering 2,150 km,” adds Hashim - a fashion designer by education. The second time when she went there, it was with a group 10 girls.

“That was another record with maximum number of women riders made in 12 days.” In 2016, TVS signed her as its brand ambassador. Hashim along with a partner started Dreams Motorsports last year to grow stunt riding as a sport in India. The company provides riders for stunt shows, have riding academies and is also into adventure sports. Currently, Hashim rides a TVS Apache RTR 180 and wants to own a 600 cc super bike.

