Shepreneur

Do Your Work Day-in –and-Day-Out for Decade to Get Recognized

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Do Your Work Day-in –and-Day-Out for Decade to Get Recognized
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whatever you do, be different! That was the advice my mother gave me and I can’t think of a better advice for an entrepreneur. “If you are different, you’ll standout” -Anita Roddick

Entrepreneur brings lives of 23 women achievers between its cover to celebrate womanhood.

Success is partly being in the right place in the right time. Zia Mody came to Mumbai from US in 1983, when she was only 27. “When I came back to Mumbai from New York to start my litigation practice, I perceived success was to be a good barrister, litigator, which was at that time the ultimate adrenaline.” Later in life, Mody has tried to balance everything successfully but at times the thing did not work out the way she wanted.

“There were incidences where my children were ill and still I had to go to office; children had to sit for exams and I still had to go for negotiations. This is where you have to bring a work-life balance.” Mody share that she had a great mother in-law, a very supportive husband and a great family who understood ambition, passion and ability to work hard. “You just get recognized when you are good. You just have to do your work day-in –and-day-out for decade to achieve that.”

(To know more about these women entrepreneurs, subscribe here)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

This Shepreneur's Brand Offers New-age, Natural & Grain Free Dog Food

Venture Capital Funds of the Women, by the Women, for the Women.

Shepreneur

What does Entrepreneurship Mean to This Queen of Tourism