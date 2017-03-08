International Women's Day

Women Entrepreneurs Hardly Have Role Models and Mentors

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Women Entrepreneurs Hardly Have Role Models and Mentors
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Hindi Literature Protagonist.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Women entrepreneurship is not an alien word now-a-days. Today’s women have not left any stones unturned and they have entered into the most difficult territories also as entrepreneurs. But, the journey is never easy. They have to tackle undesirable pressures, fight gender discrimination and battle through problems to achieve success. But women never give up and that is their strength.

Building a strong network and connections

Women entrepreneurs sometimes fail to understand the importance of networking, which men naturally develop. They might have their own reasons for not developing connections, although it’s still the most important element for a woman entrepreneur to facilitate growth.

Lack of role models and mentors

Women entrepreneurs hardly have role models and mentors. The biggest challenge while developing a business is to get the right guidance from the right advisor. Not every woman entrepreneur gets a good adviser who can help her during difficult decisions like financial, risk taking, diversification etc. A mentor can help her focus in the right direction.

Lack of funds

Getting funds easily is a very big challenge for women entrepreneurs. Primarily because they aren’t taken seriously, and this is the major reason why they fail to get the required funding at the right time for their business.

Undesired guilt

The other important element which every woman faces is multi-tasking between home and business/ family and finances. She develops this strange guilt due to her inability to give required time to the family and that’s an unnecessary pressure on every woman entrepreneur. It’s time that families come ahead and support their cause.

Constant pressure to succeed

Another very important factor which always bothers women entrepreneurs is that they are constantly under the pressure to succeed, which is not healthy for any business to begin with. It’s not that all men who become entrepreneurs succeed during first few years, but people have patience and understanding with them, while at the other hand women face too much criticism for their failure and also pressure to wind up.  It’s important that women trust their instincts and give themselves time. 

Challenges will always be there, but this is definitely the best time for women to explore their ideas and turn them into reality. Women are known to be strong mentally and this is the strength they need to play on. Believe in yourself, your idea, plan and execute well…everything else will fall into place.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

International Women's Day

From Beauty Pageants to Entrepreneurship ; These #6 Ladies Define 'Beauty With Brains'

International Women's Day

From Woe to Wow - Temporary Workspaces for the Modern Woman

International Women's Day

Factors Working in Favor of Indian Women Entrepreneurs in 2017