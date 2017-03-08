Google

Google Fortunetelling Won't Predict Your Future, But It Will Educate You

The search engine has found a creative way to use its powers for good.
Google Fortunetelling Won't Predict Your Future, But It Will Educate You
Image credit: Google
  • ---Shares

If you’re curious about what’s in store for you -- longevity, money, love -- Google Fortunetelling won’t be of much help. But it will provide other insights.

The search engine is using its powers to help educate people about the refugee crisis. Head over to betagoogle.com and try to type in your question, and Google will take over from there. Google will insert a question that a refugee might find themselves faced with, such as, “Will I be reunited with my family?” or “Is there a place where they will accept me?”

Once you hit enter, you’ll be redirected to a search results page that reads, “Of course we can’t predict your future! But 60 million refugees ask themselves every day if they have a future at all.”

The page contains some statistics and information about the refugee crisis, links to images and photos of refugees and suggestions to donate your time, money or love. The project seeks to “create awareness” and motivate people to help.

Curious? Try it out yourself.

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Politics Technology Google Social Impact
Edition: March 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox