Google Fortunetelling Won't Predict Your Future, But It Will Educate You

If you’re curious about what’s in store for you -- longevity, money, love -- Google Fortunetelling won’t be of much help. But it will provide other insights.
The search engine is using its powers to help educate people about the refugee crisis. Head over to betagoogle.com and try to type in your question, and Google will take over from there. Google will insert a question that a refugee might find themselves faced with, such as, “Will I be reunited with my family?” or “Is there a place where they will accept me?”
Once you hit enter, you’ll be redirected to a search results page that reads, “Of course we can’t predict your future! But 60 million refugees ask themselves every day if they have a future at all.”
The page contains some statistics and information about the refugee crisis, links to images and photos of refugees and suggestions to donate your time, money or love. The project seeks to “create awareness” and motivate people to help.
Curious? Try it out yourself.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
