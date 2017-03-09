This Edupreneur is On a Mission to Provide Quality Education

March 9, 2017 3 min read

Whatever you do, be different! That was the advice my mother gave me and I can’t think of a better advice for an entrepreneur. “If you are different, you’ll standout” -Anita Roddick

A management graduate bitten by the entrepreneurial bug, Manjula Pooja Shroff, founder of Kalorex Group of Institutions, came to Ahmedabad from Delhi after she got married. Someone who hardly had any knowledge about the infrastructure needed to run a school, she realized that the city schools in Gujarat did not have the concept of a co-educational society, the campuses were cramped and yellow buses were a far-off dream. Manjula entered the education space in Gujarat by facilitating a private partnership with DPS.

She believes DPS brought with it a contemporary education system and eliminated the gender based system of education in the state. Manjula says, while working on the DPS project, she realized her passion and education is something that is close to her heart which led her to start Kalorex nearly two decades ago. This group provides quality education that enriches each child’s social, emotional physical, cognitive, intellectual and creative abilities. “Our vision is to provide a happy, safe and loving environment through child friendly and modern curriculum. Our pre-schools give quality foundation to our ‘Glocal Learners,” she adds.

With pan-India presence, Kalorex is a name synonymous to professionalism and excellence in schooling. In its umbrella, it has two Delhi Public Schools (Bhopal and East Ahmedabad) and Calorx Public Schools at Rajula, Mundra, Ghatlodia (Ahmedabad), Bharuch and Jaipur. The one of its kind in the country, Calorx Teachers’ University is developing a creed of teachers to fill the quality gap of human capital. The marginalized and those with special learning needs can join Visamo Kids Foundation and Prerna- a school for students having learning difficulties. They are also running two pre-schools in Dubai under the name of BLESSINGS.

“Today we are 40+ institutions (PreSchool to University) in two countries, eight cities, running under the Kalorex banner, having 12,000 plus students from more than 24 nationalities. We aspire to have 100 projects running under the Kalorex banner,” Manjula says. Speaking about striking a right balance between work and life, she says, “I try hard not to let the pressures and demands of work bog me down and I work hard towards striking the right balance. Family, friends and social life do have a special place in my schedules and I try and give quality time wherever required.”

