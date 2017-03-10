Shepreneur

This Actress is Adding Glamour to Yoga Through Her Business

This Actress is Adding Glamour to Yoga Through Her Business
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whatever you do, be different! That was the advice my mother gave me and I can’t think of a better advice for an entrepreneur. “If you are different, you’ll standout” -Anita Roddick

Entrepreneur brings lives of 23 women achievers between its cover to celebrate womanhood.

A famous actress and model from South India, Sanjjanaa Galrani is currently doing five films in three languages. Also a Yoga enthusiast, Sanjjanaa now owns the Koramangala centre of the Akshar Power Yoga Academy. Talking about her unique business venture, she says, “Most actors get famous and have a name, but I believe perfection comes when they venture into a business. Yoga is something I stood for because I believed through my academy, a whole lot of people will be able to acquire good health and will be able propagate this ancient art when they travel across the world.”

With the world increasingly realizing the power of Yoga, she says, “It’s a great business in terms of money but it’s not just the money that matters. I am more concerned about contributing some good work to the society because Yoga directly contributes to the physical, mental and psychological health of the people in the society, making it better for all of us to live in.” Unlike her counterparts in the entertainment industry, who are ‘partying and chilling out’, Sanjjanaa chose to partner with the founder of Aksara Yoga to deploy the franchise model for her venture and is looking forward to add a few more properties to increase her academy..

She says, “I started my first venture when I was 25. We had to go through so much of paper work and put the entire project together and going through this whole experience was huge.” Sanjjanaa has already worked in around 29 films and also working on a reality show in Kanada. She reveals her hands are full of work and she has had a fair chance of learning the tricks of an entrepreneur. She is working on establishing an interior decoration firm with a partner.

According to her, the entrepreneurial journey gave her an altogether new vision. She says, “I think it is totally different because earlier, I used to wait for my shoots, get the make-up done, shoot and then go back to home. Today, I first ask about the marketing plan of the film, how will the film get released and what are the brands associated- it makes a whole lot of difference,” she adds.

