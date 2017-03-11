Transforming the Employment Landscape for The Labour Force

March 11, 2017 2 min read

Whatever you do, be different! That was the advice my mother gave me and I can’t think of a better advice for an entrepreneur. “If you are different, you’ll standout” -Anita Roddick

First as an action researcher and later working with International Labour Organisation (ILO) in policy formation, Gayathri Vasudevan got such an insight into issues like education, labour and employment that it prompted her into taking a leap towards entrepreneurship.

Talking about her journey, she says, “I realized that there is always a gap between policy formulation and its actual impact on the ground. Execution is the key to achieving the policy objective and the means for execution could have multiple routes.”

She realized that sectors such as K-12 education, micro-finance and healthcare have proved that private enterprise model was the best model to solve large scale develop-mental issues. Independent enterprises help build sustainability and have the capability of grounding the objectives more effectively. “Hence LabourNet, though started as an NGO, evolved itself as an independent entity,” she adds.

Although started as an NGO, LabourNet today has become a social enterprise that provides a sustainable solution by integrating education, vocational skill development and employability/entrepreneurship that results into an inclusive growth for the labour force, while helping industries find readily employable human resource to take on the tasks.

LabourNet has approximately 600 employees and 1000 associates working for it which Gayathri expects to cross 10 million people by 2022. The organization is already scaling a revenue of Rs 85-90 crore. annually and this is just the beginning with the government integrating its model of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) training and certifications and the private sector adopting it, “That has been a high point,” says Gayathri.

