Shepreneur

This Designer Has Seen the Whole Revolution of Fashion Industry

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Designer Has Seen the Whole Revolution of Fashion Industry
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whatever you do, be different! That was the advice my mother gave me and I can’t think of a better advice for an entrepreneur. “If you are different, you’ll standout” -Anita Roddick

Entrepreneur brings lives of 23 women achievers between its cover to celebrate womanhood.

It is difficult to believe that just about 20 years ago, “Hardly any woman in India wore western clothes and nobody understood what designers were. We were just glorified tailors with a little bit of education,” tells Payal Jain. She grew up with lots of music, arts and dance at home and was even poised to become an architect. But the love for arts, a binding interest to draw and the budding creativity led her to pursue a fashion and designing course in the United States.

Today, she is the most renowned name in corporate uniforms designing in India. Out of the comfort and protection of her family, Payal had to struggle while staying all on her own in the US, which made her confident and independent that she tells, she wasn’t. Somehow, she always had an entrepreneurial zeal in her apart from a strong sense of Indian belongingness that led her into rejecting attractive job offers in US as she came back to India to lay the foundation of her small workshop in the then cheap locale of Hauz Khas Village in South Delhi.

She says, “I don’t know what did I think, but really, it was a long shot. I started making western clothes and nobody wanted to wear those in India. Even the working women, in corporate, airlines and hospitality, they all wore sarees.” At the time she began, there were hardly 20-30 designers like her-self. Since then, “I have seen the whole revolution of this industry,” she adds.

However, her journey into corporate uniforms started with an unexpected offer from the Nairs of The Leela and since then, she has done more than 200 hotels in India and abroad. Talking about her worst corporate client, she says, “It is very difficult to say that. That would be like giving up. I don’t belive in doing that. The harder the client is, the harder will I work probably.” 

(To know more about these women entrepreneurs, subscribe here)

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

This Shepreneur's Brand Offers New-age, Natural & Grain Free Dog Food

Venture Capital Funds of the Women, by the Women, for the Women.

Shepreneur

What does Entrepreneurship Mean to This Queen of Tourism