20 Digital Nomad Retreats, Spaces, Communities and Conferences Around the World

It’s amazing to know that recent stats show 50 percent of the U.S. workforce holds a job that lets them telecommute at least partially. Some remote workers also choose to travel while they work, falling under the category of being a digital nomad.
Where we work is important to all of us for different reasons. Purely looking at the time commitment, some sources estimate that we can spend over 100,000 hours of our lives at work.
As a 100 percent remote company, all 78 of us are free to find our favorite place to work around the world. For some of us at Buffer, like many others who work remotely that is right from home, maybe even caring for family. For others, that might be coworking spaces or coffee shops, we have a few employees who choose to nomad around the world by plane or by RV.
As a team we’ve come across some really awesome events, conferences and retreats tailored towards digital nomads and remote workers in the last little while. We asked our whole team for their suggestions and we’d love to share the list we came up with for you.
Digital nomad retreats
(Organized from longest period of time to shortest.)
Remote Year brings together professionals from across the globe to spend a year working, traveling and exploring 12 cities around the world, spending one month in each location.
Time frame: 1 year
Group size: 75
More information on cost and what’s included.
Remote Way connects 36 people to see the world while working remotely. They spend 1 month in each location and each participant chooses how long they want to travel.
Time frame: 2 to 8 months
Group size: 36
More information on cost and what’s included
YonderWork brings together remote working professionals on two-month trips to locations around the world.
Time frame: 2 months
Group size: up to 30
More information on cost and what’s included
Be Unsettled is a community for people to live and work anywhere in the world for 30-day retreats.
Time frame: 30 days
Group size: 25 to 30
More information on cost and what’s included
NomadHouse organizes 10-day retreats in various locations around the world, past retreats have been in Bali, Budapest and Lisbon.
Time frame: 10 days
Group size: 15 to 20
More information on cost and what’s included
DNX Camp provides 10-day retreats for digital nomads and online entrepreneurs.
Time frame: 10 days
Group size: 15
More information on cost and what’s included
Co-living
Co-living is an awesome option if you’re looking to stay in one place for a bit longer. Here are some super cool co-living places we’ve come across:
A beautiful space in Nicaragua for individuals or teams to co-live and work for a few weeks or months.
Location: San Juan Del Sur, Nicaragua
An international network of co-living spaces.
Locations: London, Tokyo, Miami, Bali (plus more coming soon)
Have you heard of WeWork for co-working? Turns our they also have WeLive for co-living!
Locations: D.C. and NYC
Time frame: days or months
WifiTribe travels the world, going to a new destination every month -- you can join them for a few weeks, a month or even a year.
More info on where the Tribe is now
Co-living and retreats for teams
For teams and companies booking retreats.
Locations: California, Puerto Rico and Costa Rico
For teams to book retreats at beautiful spaces.
Locations: Spain and Portugal
Co-working communities
CoWorker helps remote workers search for co-working spaces with lists of over 3,000 spaces around the world.
Workfrom is a crowdsourced community of the best places in the world to work ranked by wifi, power, coffee and more.
Cruises and boats
Not into co-working on land? We’ve got you covered.
Spend a week living and working from this boat, wifi included!
Learn more about their upcoming trips here
NomadCruise takes 150 remote workers, entrepreneurs and digital nomads across the Atlantic on a 15-day cruise.
Conferences
If you’d rather a quick, action packed and remote worker-filled environment, conferences are a great option. Here are a few remote worker focused conferences we’ve come across:
In the true spirit of nomading, this conference changes continents every year and connects digital nomads from around the world. Find out where their next conference is: http://7in7.co/
In addition to offering remote worker retreats, DNX also hosts a conference called DNX Global. It is 500 attendees who attend 4 days full of program, 10 keynote speakers, workshops and mastermind.
NomadCity brings together 150 digital nomads for a conference in Las Palmas de Gran Caneria, Spain with speakers who share their best tips and tools about location independent life.
Nomad summit brings together digital nomads who share their business models, productivity tricks, travel hacks and money making techniques in 20 minute talks.