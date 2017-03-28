Mobile Apps

Why Are Emerging Startups Accompanied With Mobile Applications?

Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
CEO, 360 Degree Technosoft
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We all know that and it’s not a secret that mobile applications have become requisite for the technology startups since its necessity is huge. Do you own a smartphone? How silly would the question seem today? Everyone around us in the office, home and outside the apartment balcony, all you see is people playing around with their little device in their hands. What is more fascinating is that most of the regular activities from shopping, recharge, paying bills and banking stuffs are done from the smartphone apps.

Every business leaders and entrepreneurs are taking the primary factors to ‘Provide Great and Easy User Experience’ as their priority. Mobile applications boost this factor. Considering that, mobile app development company which were dealing marginally in the market competing the web design company, are full-fledged now. Let us discuss into it in detail on why emerging startups are accompanied with the smartphone apps.

Know Your Audience

You have heard this phrase millions of times and you know what it says clearly. The business is aware of the fact that today every individual owns a mobile and that is why their target audience is the technologically trending people who check every single thing on a smartphone. The audience is the first and foremost factor for the startups.

Connect Your Business With The Right Audience

Now that you have known your audience and their considerations regarding the same, it would be the consecutive step for your business to connect the both. Most successful entrepreneurs when asked about the secret formula of their triumph, they generally and simply say, “We always tried to make our customers/users contended.” It’s true that when a business is linked to the perfect range of the audience, they lead the market in their respective sector.

Everything Is Mobile

When you have an app, you have different options available on the app itself. From customer service to complaining to posting the reviews to everything that is related to the business or the users is done directly from the app i.e only a fingers away. The technology has been in the revolutionary stage where people can’t expect any less in the facilities that are provided to them. In this century, everything is mobile, everything is about information, everything is surrounding the technology.

Expand Your Customer Base

If you remain ambivalent about whether a mobile business app is worth the cost, the good news is you can start small to test the waters before you make any major investments. When a startup is in the primary stage, all they focus is how to expand their customer base and reach to more and more number of users. It is one of the crucial stages for the startups.

If you were a business that wanted an app, your options weren’t always good: You’d likely lose weeks of your life wading through Clutch and Craigslist listings, emailing developers and taking meeting after meeting. Genuinely, the need of spectacular apps are on the radar for the huge startups as they are ready to invest in the productive things.

 

