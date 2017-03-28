Spiritual Leaders

An Indian Mystic's 5 Simple Life Hacks For Entrepreneurs



Image credit: ishafoundation.org
3 min read

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Indian yogi, visionary, humanitarian and a mystic has the kind of clarity of vision not many possess.

Founder of the Isha Foundation,a not-for-profit organization that offers yoga programs worldwide, he is known to have a view on every subject including entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the Global Business Summit this week, Sadhguru rubbished all world talk of uncertainty and gave simple life hacks that almost every entrepreneur can use in his or her lives.

  • These are not times of uncertainty. Time is moving fast & speed is joy

Sadhguru emphasized on the need for equanimity and the ability to handle uncertainty. The spiritual guru said nothing will ever happen hundred percent the way one wants them to. To handle uncertainty, we just have to handle reality.

He said we stand upon the threshold of great possibility. When people step on new terrain they experience uncertainty. You are in a situation and don't know how to handle it. Every uncertainty is a new possibility believes the guru.

  • Our life is a combination of time & energy. Invest wisely

Sadhguru believes business leadership has an albatross around its neck. People think businessmen have only vested interests. Businesses have grown to a scale where they are bigger than even nations, with an ability to impact millions of lives and with such vast power, come great responsibility. 

In the next 15-20 years, business and economic leaders will dominate. Sadhguru believes it is time business leaders evolves from personal ambition to a larger vision, making a difference. 

  • Do more in less time

If you spend 30-40 minutes a day in upgrading who you are, your sleep quota will come down. You will do more in less time. Time is ticking away for all of us. One can handle energies differently, what one does in 10 days, you will do in one day. 

If you think that the work you do is important, the most important thing is to work on yourself.

  • Problems don’t exist, only solutions do

There are no problems. There are only situations, some you know how to handle and some you don't know how to handle. What is a problem for one person is opportunity for another," Sadhguru said.

  • Get skilled enough to learn to fight the storm

The choice is with you. Do you want a plan or you want a prediction? You can learn to prevent a storm or you can learn to ride the storm. If you learn to ride the storm, the storm is not a problem anymore said Sadhguru. 

