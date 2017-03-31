Wendy's Trolls McDonald's Over Its Fresh Beef Announcement

Wendy's has started a "beef" with McDonald's.

March 31, 2017 2 min read

McDonald’s has proudly announced plans to begin using fresh, not frozen beef in its famous Quarter Pounder burgers, but the competition has been quick to strike back.

Wendy’s, which has long boasted its “fresh, never frozen beef,” is skeptical of McDonald’s plans to roll out fresher meat by mid-2018. The former has taken to Twitter to launch a burger-centric war.

.@McDonalds So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend. — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 30, 2017

People are impressed -- and amused -- by Wendy’s newfound social media confidence.

@ameliardavies Out here trying to melt these frozen fools — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 30, 2017

@MrSaturnTweets @McDonalds Someone ordered a smackdown, and we Super Sized it — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 30, 2017

Wendy’s has been showing its sassy side all year. In January, the fast-food chain debuted its new ‘tude on Twitter after responding to a customer who didn’t believe Wendy’s beef is never frozen. This prompted other people to troll the company in hopes of a sassy reply tweet, and Wendy’s continued to fire back with witty remarks.