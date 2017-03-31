Wendys

Wendy's Trolls McDonald's Over Its Fresh Beef Announcement

Wendy's has started a "beef" with McDonald's.
McDonald’s has proudly announced plans to begin using fresh, not frozen beef in its famous Quarter Pounder burgers, but the competition has been quick to strike back.

Wendy’s, which has long boasted its “fresh, never frozen beef,” is skeptical of McDonald’s plans to roll out fresher meat by mid-2018. The former has taken to Twitter to launch a burger-centric war.

People are impressed -- and amused -- by Wendy’s newfound social media confidence.

Wendy’s has been showing its sassy side all year. In January, the fast-food chain debuted its new ‘tude on Twitter after responding to a customer who didn’t believe Wendy’s beef is never frozen. This prompted other people to troll the company in hopes of a sassy reply tweet, and Wendy’s continued to fire back with witty remarks.

