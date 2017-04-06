Cybersecurity

OPCDE 2017 In Dubai To Bring Together Cyber Security Experts

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
OPCDE 2017 In Dubai To Bring Together Cyber Security Experts
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

OPCDE 2017, a cyber security conference in the Middle East, organized by Comae Technologies with the support of Dubai Electronic Security Center (a Dubai Government entity set up to safeguard electronic security in the Emirate), Noon.com, and others, will be held on April 26-27, 2017 at the Dubai Future Accelerator office in Dubai. In its inaugral edition, OPCDE (short for operational code) will host a panel of global expert speakers to provide insights and share latest research on cyber security, and claims to have a “zero commercial talk policy,” with each presentation being reviewed by its review board. OPCDE says that even as cyber attacks are on a rise, there is a “significant shortage of technical talent” in the MENA region. With this in mind, the event wants to enable the knowledge transfer that can help in the creation of a regional technical community.

Writing in a Medium post about ten reasons to attend OPCDE 2017, Comae Technologies founder (and OPCDE organizer) Matt Suiche adds that the event stresses on technical knowledge transfer since “people do not learn anything from commercial exhibitions, and just experience extreme exhibition fatigue.” He also notes that the conference has potential to support Dubai in its bold ambitions for the future. Set to take place across two days, bringing together 21 international researchers, and hosting 16 technical talks on cyber security, the conference aims to share insights that can benefit technical professionals including software engineers, network security specialists, security advisors, CTO/CIOs and others, with Dell Secure works, TrendMicro, and IOActive being a few global entities partnering the event.  

A few cyber security topics part of the event’s agenda include attacks against digital wallets, Windows OS archaeology, supply chain software attacks, and others. Speakers set to be a part of the event are Maarten Van Horenbeeck, Vice President - Security Engineering, Fastly, Wim Remes, Chairman of the Board, (ISC)2, and Oleksandr Bazhaniuk, security engineer, Intel among many others. For attendees, one of the key highlights of the event is expected to be a talk by Bazhaniuk on ways to detect the CIA implants part of the recent Wikileaks Vault 7 disclosures. 

Not just that, besides hearing from some of top global minds in cyber security, the event also aims to encourage and foster youth talent in the field with the UAE National Cyber Security Capture The Flag (CTF) cyber security competition. Providing cash prizes and tickets to attend OPCDE for the winners, the competition features challenges in different categories like reverse engineering, web security, digital forensics, network security and others. Details of the challenges, timelines and eligibility criteria can be found here.

Related: Combating Cyber Crime: Your Company Needs To Be Resilient

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cybersecurity

Robert Herjavec's Dos and Don'ts: From Cryptocurrency to Cyber Hygiene

Cybersecurity

6 Tips to Stop Hackers from Stealing Your Data and Your Business

Cybersecurity

The Biennial Cyber-Threat: How to Keep Your Company Safe During the Olympics