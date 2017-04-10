Cloud Telephony

8 Ways Cloud Telephony Can Improve Your Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
8 Ways Cloud Telephony Can Improve Your Business
Image credit: Pixabay
Guest Writer
Founder, Kidskintha
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cloud computing has of late become the ubiquitous business tool, with everyone clearly (and rightfully) predicting that cloud is the next big thing. In fact, Microsoft has listed it as one of the four technology trends that have the potential to shape businesses.

With businesses all over the world quickly adopting cloud computing for a host of good reasons, there is another quiet but significant rider on the same cloud wave — Cloud telephony.

Cloud telephony is emerging as a major enabler of new business trends for both established businesses and start-ups. It can be regarded as a sort of magic solution that intersects service and scale.

Cloud telephony can be an asset for every business, no matter what niche they are in. Here are a few ways to leverage this technology.

  • Smooth Customer Support

Customers are an integral part of every business, but fielding customer calls can be overwhelming — they come from multiple locations, they need your executives solving different issues, they run over-time, missed calls are beeping forever and, worst of all, they need your executives glued to their seats. Cloud telephony makes call management infinitely easy with the ability to receive multiple calls in parallel, record calls to analyze issues, track time and route calls.

  • Supports Remote Working

Cloud telephony inherently supports today’s remote and flexible work culture and allows employees to take calls from their own mobile devices. Many businesses today operate from multiple locations and cloud telephony makes it easy to allow employees to work from wherever they are. Customer support, previously seen as a function tethered to a desk and a telephone, can now happen from anywhere, without compromising on the quality of their work.

  • Gives Detailed Call Analytics

Cloud telephony provides accurate information on every call and SMS sent or received. Using the data, companies can analyze patterns related to issues like call volumes, time taken to solve the query, number of missed calls, etc. This directly helps in streamlining response rates and improving response quality.

  • Intuitive Call flows

Cloud telephony enables customization of call-flows, enabling you to greet your customers according to the seasons, special days and even time of the day. Since it is all managed by the software, it is quick to set up and alter with a simple click of the button or a drag-and-drop of a few elements.

  • Assures Call Privacy

Phone numbers have become the unique identifier for most businesses. The number of instances of these phone numbers being misused is on the rise. Cloud telephony enables number masking, which means that employees and customers can talk to each other without knowing or accessing each others’ numbers.

  • Helps In Expansion Plans

Every business wants to scale up, but this does not happen without happy customers. Switching to cloud telephony systems makes it lighter and faster to care for your customers. With rich features that come for a fraction of a cost of the traditional system, scaling up suddenly looks less daunting. The biggest advantage that comes with cloud telephony is that scaling does not have to include costs on additional infrastructure or manually adding systems. Cloud telephony allows the addition/deletion/modification of users through a few mouse clicks and allows the freedom to make more calls and reach more people. Of course, the cost is only reflective of the usage.

  • Puts The Focus Back On The Core Business

Cloud telephony takes away the burden of hiring, training and maintaining a huge team on an auxiliary, yet important function. Unlike in business models that have customer support as the core function, like (perhaps) BPOs, most other companies have the customer support team operating to support their other core functions like product development and marketing.  Having cloud telephony is like outsourcing this critical but auxiliary function to an expert at a fraction of the cost, leaving the teams to focus on core areas of the business again.

  • Reach The Non Tech-Savvy

Cloud telephony is also emerging as a major game-changer in social innovation and campaigning, by penetrating areas with people who have only a simple mobile phone for technology.  Social start-ups are using the service to reach out to farmers in remote areas, by just providing with a virtual telephone number to call at. Nation-wide initiatives like Digital India and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiatives have already seen increased engagement with the public through this service.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cloud Telephony

Cloud Telephony is Easing the Process of Personal Finance

Cloud Telephony

Importance of Cloud Telephony in Digital India

Technology

How Cloud Telephony Will Benefit SMEs in 2019