Blue Origin

Blue Origin Space Tourists Won't Get Bathroom Breaks

The trip from Earth to the Kármán line takes just 11 minutes, with the whole flight lasting 40 minutes. If you need to go, Blue Origin demands you hold it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Blue Origin Space Tourists Won't Get Bathroom Breaks
Image credit: Blue Origin via PC Mag
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Hoping to catch a ride to space on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket? You better have a strong bladder because there will be no bathroom breaks.

At the 33rd annual Space Symposium on Wednesday, Blue Origin Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos offered up some fresh details about the New Shepard space exploration experience his company plans to begin offering brave travelers starting in 2018.

 

According to a report from Space.com, Bezos, who is also the founder and CEO of Amazon, said the trip from Earth to the Kármán line -- the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space, located 62 miles (100 kilometers) above solid ground -- and back will take just 11 minutes.

Crewmembers and passengers will board the New Shepard about 30 minutes in advance, and there will be no bathrooms on board.

"Go to the bathroom in advance," Bezos said, according to the report. "The whole thing, from boarding until you're back on the ground, is probably 40 or 41 minutes. So you're going to be fine. You could dehydrate ever so slightly if you have a weak bladder."

Meanwhile, during the trip, passengers will relax and take in the views while sitting in cushy, reclined leather seats. Once the New Shepard reaches the Kármán line, passengers will be able to get out of their seats and enjoy about "four minutes of weightlessness" before heading back to Earth. The capsule itself has soft walls and handrails, so you don't get hurt while floating around.

If all of this talk of floating in space has your stomach in knots, not to worry: Bezos said that shouldn't be an issue. The experience is so quick you probably won't even have time to get queasy.

"[People] don't throw up right away," Bezos said, according to the report. "We're not going to worry about it. … It's a delayed effect, and this journey takes 10 or 11 minutes. So you're going to be fine."

Blue Origin has been busy testing its rockets to prepare to start flying customers next year. The company around this time last year successfully launched and landed its New Shepard rocket for a third time, an impressive feat that further proves reusable rockets are now a reality.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Blue Origin

Blue Origin Successfully Tests Capsule Safety, Lands Booster

Blue Origin

Bezos Praises Third Blue Origin Launch-and-Land Rocket Test as 'Perfect'

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Reveals What Inspires Him the Most at Work