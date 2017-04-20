Productivity

Flexibility Can Actually Hurt Your Productivity

But managers and employees can work together to make routines more effective, a new study finds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Flexibility Can Actually Hurt Your Productivity
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

If you find that you always do the quickest tasks first or tend to group similar activities together, you may be hurting your productivity, a recent study found.

For the study, researchers from Harvard Business School, the University of Texas at San Antonio and UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School examined 2.4 million radiological diagnoses issued by doctors. They found that as the doctors gained more experience, they were more likely to put their own spin on how they like to get things done, but that digression from the norm actually made their work flow less effective.

The researchers identified that doctors in the study deviated from the prescribed scheduling more than 42 percent of the time, and often batched the same kinds of tasks together, such as examining x-rays. They also found that when the doctors created their own schedules, each task took 13 percent longer to complete than if they completed them in an assigned order.

Related: 10 Successful Founders Share Their Top Productivity Tips

So with that in mind, what can managers do to ensure better productivity in the workplace?

The researchers recommend educating employees about the costs attached to changing up a routine, but also talking with them about what tools they need to complete the tasks in the order that they are assigned more effectively.

“Managers can collaborate with workers to improve scheduling strategies,” wrote the researchers. “Workers can identify when they deviate from the assigned order and why they believe it improves performance. With this knowledge, an individual or organization could test these ideas. Identifying productive deviations could help the individual’s productivity and perhaps result in beneficial changes to the organization’s recommended task schedule.”

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity

After Years of Sleeping in, I Started Waking up at 5 a.m., and I'm Blown Away by How It Changes my Day

Productivity

The Difference Between Being Productive and Being Busy

Productivity

4 Productive Things to Do While Traveling This Holiday Season