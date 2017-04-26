CEO Jon Richards And COO Samer Chehab On How Compareit4me.com Is Ready To Scale

April 26, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The latest guests in Entrepreneur Middle East's #EntMETalks are compareit4me.com CEO Jon Richards and COO Samer Chehab, who tell us about their startup's beginnings and their growing broad portfolio today. As an enterprise that has proven its scalability over the years, Richards says that they're more ready than ever for rapid growth, and to go forward to their eventual end goal as a leading global comparison site that had its origins in the MENA region.

Related: Diversifying Your Business: Broadening Your Product Portfolio