Samsung Next Startup Competition Seeks the Northeast's Most Innovative Companies

Think you've got the most innovative startup in the Northeast? Apply by May 1.

April 27, 2017 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Join Propelify on May 18th in Hoboken, New Jersey and meet in-person with some of the most innovative minds in the Northeast. Entrepreneur readers can purchase special discounted tickets to this year's Propelify Innovation Festival -- paying just $5 per ticket. Purchase your discounted tickets now using promo code ENTPROPELS before the event is sold out. Promo code only applies to General Admission tickets.

The startup space is more crowded than ever and competition is fierce to find the next big thing.

Thankfully, Propelify -- the innovation festival planed this May 18 in Hoboken, New Jersey -- has a way to help.

The festival has partnered with Samsung Next – a leader in early-stage partnerships, funding and empowerment – along with Staples, Google Cloud, Taiwan Startup Stadium, Dito, and more, to seek the most innovative startup idea in the Northeast. Lucky startups will present the latest in technology and innovation to a panel of judges including industry leaders in tech, B2B and consumer-facing businesses. Competitors have the chance to snag $10,000 in cash, $25,000 in credits, and business meetings with Samsung, Staples, Google.

Here’s how it works: applicants should apply online by May 1st. (While all are welcome to apply, special attention will be given to innovations exploring virtual reality, internet of things, augmented reality and artificial intelligence.) A pool of 10 semi-finalists will be notified of their selection by May 15th. After meeting with judges on-site at Propelify on May 18th, 4 finalists will be selected. Those finalists will have the opportunity to present their pitches live at Propelify, with the chance to win incredible cash, credit, and business networking prizes.

But act fast -- the contest deadline is just days away.