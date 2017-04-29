Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Suitsupply

The Executive Selection: Suitsupply
Image credit: Suitsupply
Suitsupply FW16
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Since we’re facing uncertain day-to-day temperatures, it’s convenient to have pieces you can take off or put on throughout the day. It’s time to brush up on layering ensembles- and with the right pieces, you can do this effortlessly.

Suitsupply FW16
Source: Suitsupply

Influenced by Mark Rothko’s “No.3/No.13” art piece consisting of rectangular blocks of dark tones, Suitsupply’s FW16 range offers tailored slim fit suits to waistcoats, and a change for an otherwise monotone look with layering elements like various patterns and vests.

From the boardroom to chilly après work events, there’s plenty of choices that aren’t just one-off wear pieces. Wardrobe investments? Yes, sir.

