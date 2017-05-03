Build Your Social 'Net Worth' To Power Future Of Social Networking

May 3, 2017 6 min read

A new kind of monetization is “evolutionizing” social networking. It’s called “Social Networthing”—a concept that reaches well beyond the comparatively few high-profile social media celebrities and influencers who build a huge following on their social platforms of choice and soon start raking in the dough.

While social media celebs and influencers will always be with us — they certainly represent one significant aspect of the evolution of social networking — they simply show us what the talented few can achieve. The difference between this relatively rare social media phenomenon and the newly evolving model is that building one’s social net worth via “social networthing” is a far more democratic process that offers equal opportunity monetization to the masses.

With Social Networthing, one needn’t be an online celebrity with a special talent or a mega dose of personality to benefit financially from their social media presence. What makes Social Networthing such an intriguing concept is that nearly anyone who is active on the internet can monetize their online presence. This can be achieved in a variety of ways by performing social media activities they would normally engage in anyway, but this time, earning revenue for their actions!

The Evolution of Early Monetization Models

Pay-Per-Click (PPC) & Related Models

The Pay-Per-Click (PPC) internet advertising model has been around for a relatively long time — especially in “Internet years”— since the mid-1990s. In fact, it’s still an effective monetization method that many advertisers use to encourage website owners to consider allowing ad placement on their sites.

Google AdWords was one of the early proponents of this model, which is still going strong. PPC as a monetization model was a bit more “organic” than the later practice of companies paying YouTubers and Instagram celebs outright to promote their brands, as anyone with a website or social media account could participate and payments were based on results.

Earning an appreciable amount of revenue, however, still required a large enough audience. Paid referrals and affiliate marketing are related models that, along with PPC can be integrated seamlessly with any social media user’s Social Networthing strategy, becoming just one part of an overall monetization plan that includes a wide variety of other revenue streams derived from various other revenue-generating activities.

Credit Card Rewards

Credit card rewards is another monetization model offered by credit card companies to their customers to incentivize credit card use. This model is similar to PPC in that the average credit card user can earn rewards based on the dollar value of the merchandise they charge in, much the same way that PPC programme participants are paid, based on the number of clicks the sponsor’s ads receive on the user’s website—again, a pretty straightforward and organic process.

The ‘Evolutionizing’ Of Social Networking

These are just a few examples of the ways users can be rewarded for their participation in a given programme on social network. The internet is becoming more and more democratic every day, as it continues its 21st century evolution. People and companies are becoming aware of the power of the individual user. Google’s algorithm updates continue to crack down on those who attempt to game the system by using black-hat SEO practices.

Current trends reflect both Google’s and the consumer’s distaste for questionable marketing tactics that are designed to drive internet traffic at any cost, lining the advertiser’s pockets while ignoring users entirely or commoditizing them by viewing them as nothing more than a means to a monetary end.

Due to this current climate, even mainstream brands that have never resorted to questionable SEO practices, have begun to alter the way they market their products. In recent years, the trend has gradually moved toward a more organic approach to marketing. As opposed to simply paying an “influencer” to promote their product, brands are moving into more subtle promotional methods that reward average users for their loyalty.

The Impact Of Global Social Media Growth

Overall global social media use is on the rise—with well over 2.7 billion active users worldwide as of January, 2017 — a 21 per cent increase over January, 2016.We can expect to see an even greater focus on the average internet and social media user, a development that will undoubtedly bring with it an expansion of user-centric policies and practices that make it easier than ever for the end user to benefit from his/her online activities in an ever-widening variety of ways.

This continuously broadening democratization of the internet that is changing the entire internet marketing landscape will drive the Social Networthing model into the mainstream, as users demand compensation for their loyalty. Social Networthing will offer many opportunities for brands to promote their products through a wider variety of channels—and even more importantly, extend the ability of average, everyday people to impact e-commerce and profit from practically everything they do online.

What Would You Like To Get Paid To Do Online?

The Social Networthing model is taking a concept that has been inconsistently and too-often unsuccessfully implemented and turning it into a “sky’s the limit” proposition for social media users to have a fair chance at increasing their social “net worth” through their social media interactions.

In effect, Social Networthing is allowing users to create their own personal “bank” in which they can deposit the revenues they earn through their various social media activities. Instead of creating content that generates revenue for their social media platforms and the platform’s advertisers, users will begin getting paid for the content they create, while simultaneously engaging in a variety of other types of monetization strategies that will combine to increase their revenue streams.

This opens the door for individuals to make the time they spend on social media earn them money. If you would like to earn revenue from the time you’re already spending on social media without compensation today, there are many opportunities and strategies just waiting to be used—strategies such as crowdfunding, fundraising campaigns, special deals and discounts, wealth-expansion through e-commerce, and monetizing the photos, videos, and other social media content you post through revenue sharing arrangements.

When these strategies are intelligently integrated into your social media activities, there’s virtually no limit to the opportunities you’ll discover for monetizing your online presence.