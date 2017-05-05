Industrial Revolution

This German Conglomerate Is Ready To Be Part Of India's Next Industrial Revolution

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This German Conglomerate Is Ready To Be Part Of India's Next Industrial Revolution
Image credit: Bosch India
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India is at the crossroads, poised to embrace a host of long-term initiatives like Smart City, Digital India and Cashless Economy. It’s time for global MNCs to move with the tide and make the most of these opportunities.

Big companies, which have been operating in India for several years, are developing products and technologies in tandem with the government of India’s new road map.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Ltd, and President, Bosch Group India, spoke to the Entrepreneur India about the company’s contribution to India’s latest innovation drive.

Innovating Technologies

“Innovation constitutes the DNA of our company. We are doing a lot of work around Industry Revolution 4.0. We have set up an experience centre in Bidadi, Bangalore. It is Industry 4.0-enabled. For that matter, most of our plants have technologies and products that are ready for the leap into the 4.0 mode,” Bhattacharya said.

He clarified that Bosch India was actively working on technologies around IoT, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and sensors.  

To him investment in innovation largely involved investing in people and training them to set up labs to be able to work on emerging domains.  

Bosch Group in India employs over 30,000 associates. It generated consolidated revenue of about INR17,022 crore in 2015 of which INR 12,100 crore came from a third party. In India, the group has close to 14,000 research and development associates. Bosch Limited is the flagship company of the Bosch Group in the country and has earned revenue of over 1.4 billion euros in 2015-16.

Ready For Next Industrial Revolution

Talking about the highlights of the next industrial revolution, Bhattacharya said, “Bosch in India has four verticals — one on mobility, on industrial area on energy and on consumers. In all four domains, intelligence is being put into machines. Consumers want smart products today. Energy, whether it is at home or office, also needs to have smart solutions. We have the software, hardware, knowledge and solutions to provide seamless solutions to consumers in any of the mentioned verticals,” he said.

Mobility is undergoing a major change in India. “With hybridization and electrification, Bosch will be there to give seamless solutions to its customers as 85 per cent of the conglomerate’s turnover comes from mobility,” he asserted.

Outside Germany, Bosch has the largest development center in India, for end-to-end engineering and technology solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through nine companies — Bosch Limited, Bosch Chassis Systems India Limited, Bosch Rexroth India Limited, Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited, Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Ltd.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

artifical intelligence

How AI and Data Science are Poised to Drive Significant Changes for Enterprises in 2019

Drones

Why the Drone Startup Market Holds Real Economic Potential

Skills

Why Reskilling is the Need of the Hour