Facebook To Hit 2 Bln Users; #4 Learnings From Zuckerberg

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When it comes to social media platforms, Facebook continues to take the lead all over the world. The social media giant is all set to achieve a milestone of registering 2 billion users.

“We had a good start in 2017. We continue to build tools to support a strong global community,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Founder and CEO in a blog post.

The California-based company reported profits of $3billion on $ 8.03 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2017— a 76 per cent increase from the last quarter of 2016. It has also reported 1.28 billion daily active users in the first quarter of 2017, which implies an 18 per cent increase in a year.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg shared, “We just announced our quarterly results and gave an update on our progress in connecting the world. Our community now has more than 1.9 billion people and almost 1.3 billion people are active every day. Our next focus is to build a global community. My focus is to help more than 1 billion people join very meaningful groups to strengthen our social fabric in the next few years.”

What made Facebook grow is the entrepreneurial skill of Mark Zuckerberg. His innovative ideas and great business acumen have made it the most widely used social media platform in the world.

Let’s take a look at four life lessons that we can learn from Mark Zuckerberg:

Follow Your Passion

Passion and entrepreneurship go hand-in-hand. Every entrepreneur needs this enthusiasm to start a new business.

Zuckerberg was always passionate about using technology as a medium to connect people around the globe and he didn’t give up his goal at any phase of life. His fascination for technology helped him build a billion-dollar company from scratch.

He once advised, “Find that thing you are super passionate about. One of the founding principles of Facebook was if people have access to more information and are more connected, it will make the world a better place. People will have a better understanding of their situations and of people around them. They will have empathy for others. That’s the guiding principle for me.”

One Can Make It Big Without A College Degree

Zuckerberg makes for a successful example of a college dropout, who proves that you don’t have to be in college to learn something fruitful and do good in life. He dropped out of college and got lucky in pursuing his dreams of working on Facebook in the Silicon Valley.

Rise Above Criticism And Negativity

The past few years have seen Zuckerberg tackling many harsh criticisms on behalf of Facebook for its alleged role in spreading hoaxes and half-baked truths. Zuckerberg has always addressed the criticism rationally and has admitted that disinformation spread via social media is an issue on which Facebook needs to work.

With regard to fake news, he once said, “In a free society, it’s important that people have the power to share their opinion, even if others think they are wrong. Our approach will be to focus less on banning misinformation and more on surfacing additional perspectives and information.”

Entrepreneurship Is About Solving Problems

Every entrepreneur must have the skill and passion for solving problems that may crop up anytime in their business. Zuckerberg in an interview with Y Combinator, a start-up accelerator, once said, “Don’t set out to build a company, rather, start with the problem that you’re trying to solve in the world.”